Calls for more discussion on Jersey's future Hospital site

A pressure group in Jersey is calling on the States to delay next week's hospital debate by another month. The Friends of Our New Hospital Group say the proposition which denotes Overdale as the preferred site should be referred back, be revised and brought back for debate in December. The group suggests "the original site shortlist was fundamentally flawed", and would like Warwick Farm and Saint Saviour's Hospital added to the selection list. A delay would be 'one of the best investments the Island can make in this all-important Hospital Project and it will not delay completion', they said in a statement.

The Council of Ministers are not giving the Assembly any choice in the final selection. It's Overdale or nothing. There are no cost comparisons with other sites, particularly Warwick Farm and St Saviour's where experts advise build costs will be considerably less than Overdale. Surely, more information is required before we commit to the Island's largest ever capital expenditure project. Bruce Willing, Chair of the Friends of Our New Hospital Group

Overdale was formally proposed by the Council of Ministers as the preferred site in October, and is due to be debated by the States Assembly in Tuesday's States sitting.The proposition would pave the way for properties in the area to be subject to compulsory purchase, which would enable the government to acquire them as part of the project.

Adjoining land and properties would be required either for the hospital build or to enable access improvements.