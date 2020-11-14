Polling opens for Alderney Presidential election

Polling has opened for islanders to elect the President of Alderney States (14 November).

The President is responsible for chairing States Meetings and holding official events and is elected on a four-year basis.

There are two candidates to choose from, William Tate and Louis Jean.

Louis Jean (L) and William Tate (R) Credit: ITV Channel TV

Louis Jean

Veteran States member Louis Jean announced he would stand for the position, having been proposed by Ray Parkin and seconded by Mel Manley.

William Tate

The current President William Tate was initially elected in June 2019 and was proposed by Barbara Benfield and seconded by Julie Maxwell.

The polling station is in the Members Room, Island Hall, Royal Connaught Square.

It will be open from 9.30am to 6.30pm today (Saturday 14 November).

Nominations for the position closed earlier this month.