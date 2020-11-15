Kenpo karate kids go for gold

A Kenpo karate club in Jersey have triumphed at an international competition.

Children from Jersey went up against nine other countries and hundreds of entries, bagging 17 medals of which eight were gold.

Teacher Roy MacDonald said the performances were ‘brilliant’.

What an achievement. The young people were initially worried and nervous, but overcame it through sheer determination and they performed brilliantly. Roy MacDonald

The team were due to travel to Holland to perform in front of judges, but coronavirus restrictions meant everything had to be done online.

5 Bronze Medals

4 Silver Medals

8 Gold Medals

The team trained outside during lockdown in bubbles two metres apart from one another.

Roy has been practicing Kenpo for half a century, and has competed in many events around the world, but described this one as ‘by far the weirdest’.