No Christmas party? Hospitality industry encourage vouchers to be given to staff

Jersey Hospitality Association is encouraging businesses to give vouchers to their staff this Christmas.

It is the season of goodwill, and with restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hospitality Association says companies should consider vouchers if they are not holding a Christmas party.

They hope that by encouraging vouchers to be gifted, the struggling hospitality industry will also get a boost.

This has been a devastating year for trading in our sector. We are conscious that it has also been a painful year for other sections of the economy, and this gives corporate businesses an opportunity to offer vouchers to their staff as a reward after a difficult year. Simon Soar, Chief Executive of the JHA

Christmas parties support hotels and other venues during what would otherwise be a quiet time of the year.

The Chamber of Commerce is also supporting the Christmas Voucher Scheme to its members in an effort to drum up support