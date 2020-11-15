William Tate re-elected States of Alderney President in contested election

Alderney has elected its States President for the next four years after William Tate gained a majority of islanders' votes in this weekend's election.

Veteran States member Louis Jean had challenged the incumbent president and garnered 236 votes, but with 525 votes to his name, Mr Tate will continue in the role he has occupied for a year already.

53% of Alderney's voting population turned out to vote, and there were four spoilt ballots.

After his victory was confirmed at the declaration, Mr Tate said it gave him a mandate to keep working on what he had started.

William Tate, who has already been in the post for a year, won the 2020 election Credit: ITV Channel TV

I'm absolutely delighted. It's been a long, very tense day with a very worthwhile opponent. I hoping that people are saying that it is okay, that I'm doing a reasonable job and they have the confidence in me for the next for years and I thank the community for that. The priority still is Covid and keeping the community safe, but there's also big issues around the future of the Bailiwick. William Tate, President of Alderney States

Mr Jean said he was pleased there had been a contest for the role, and congratulated his States colleague.

Louis Jean Credit: ITV Channel TV