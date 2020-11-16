An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Guernsey on suspicion of causing a 'significant' facial injury to another man in the early hours of Sunday morning (15 November).

The incident is said to have taken place in Lower Street in St Peter Port.

The 18-year-old has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of alleged grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, Guernsey Police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen the incident to call 01481 725 111.