Aurigny expects to make £14m loss next year

Airline Aurigny says it is expecting to make a £14m loss in 2021.

It comes as Guernsey States announces its latest budget to try and manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline is expected to lose between £24m and £26m this year as it remains as "an airline in waiting." In March, States Members agreed to provide the company with an overdraft of up to £27m so it could try to weather its losses from the pandemic.

In April it furloughed 170 staff as the travel industry came to a complete standstill.

Aurigny says forecasts of a £14m loss for next year have been predicted using passenger number reductions of between 30% and 40% compared to figures in 2019.

Despite the losses, the head of Aurigny says he wants the company to push forward once the pandemic is over.