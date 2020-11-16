Aurigny expects to make £14m loss next year
Airline Aurigny says it is expecting to make a £14m loss in 2021.
It comes as Guernsey States announces its latest budget to try and manage the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline is expected to lose between £24m and £26m this year as it remains as "an airline in waiting." In March, States Members agreed to provide the company with an overdraft of up to £27m so it could try to weather its losses from the pandemic.
In April it furloughed 170 staff as the travel industry came to a complete standstill.
Aurigny says forecasts of a £14m loss for next year have been predicted using passenger number reductions of between 30% and 40% compared to figures in 2019.
Despite the losses, the head of Aurigny says he wants the company to push forward once the pandemic is over.
There will be a cost to recovery post pandemic and with it the opportunity for Aurigny to support the States Revive and Thrive programme. Aurigny will be working with the new States and supporting the establishment of an ‘air links framework’. We look forward to delivering more services in 2021 and continuing to operate vital connectivity to the Bailiwick of Guernsey.