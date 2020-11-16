Channel Islands Co-op launches online shopping

Customers at the Channel Islands Co-operative can now order groceries online.

The company will be using Guernsey and Jersey Post for its internet food delivery service in Jersey and Guernsey after a successful trial during lockdown. Both are aiming to deliver orders within 24 hours.

At the height of lockdown, the Co-op was the first Channel Island's retailer to distribute essential food items and household products directly to homes.

We were receiving up to 100 calls per day in the early weeks so helped distribute to the elderly and vulnerable across the Island. Since then, we have worked hard with our local partners to establish a permanent offering and support our local communities so are now immensely proud to be able to do that. Mark Cox, Chief Executive officer for the Channel Islands Cooperative Society,

5,000 products will be on offer online and anyone looking to purchase age-restricted products will need to verify their age with the age verification app, Yoti.

The company says Co-op members will still receive their dividend through the new initiative and the service "will develop over time."

It is an ongoing process for us and we will develop this over time following testing and learning with customers. We will improve the functionality of the site and listen to customer feedback to improve what we are offering. Mark Cox, CEO Channel Islands Cooperative Society

Jersey Post will run the new food delivery service, independently from its postal operations, saying it will 'utilise a dedicated fleet of vans'.

IsleDeliver in Guernsey say they will operate independently from Guernsey Post and also have their own dedicated fleet of specialist, refrigerated vans.