People in Guernsey will have to pay more for fuel, cigarettes and alcohol as the government battles to balance its books in the latest budget. It says there will be a 1.5% increase for these items, in line with inflation.

It means a packet of 20 cigarettes will now be 9p more expensive, fuel will increase by 1.1p a litre and a pint of beer will go up by 0.6p.

Tax on Real Property (TRP) will also be part of the increase. However, personal income tax allowances will go up by £300 to £11,875 .

The budget is the first major policy development of the new administration in Guernsey, which formed after the election in October. It says the coronavirus pandemic has had a "serious impact" on the government's finances and is expecting a budget deficit of £59m for this year.

It is attributing that to the impact caused by border restrictions and the ongoing cost of things like the current border testing regime and the vaccination programme.

We are in a far better position than many other jurisdictions and far better than we might have expected when the pandemic first arrived on our shores. Nonetheless we cannot downplay how devastating the impact of COVID-19 has been on public finances. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Policy & Resources Committee

A £23m hole in the government's purse strings is being forecast for next year.

The COVID-19 pandemic means some big, difficult questions are now brought into even sharper focus and must be answered by the new States Assembly. First and foremost, what level of public services should be provided and how much tax are we prepared to take from the economy and community in order to fund these? Deputy Mark Helyar, the Treasury lead for the Policy & Resources Committee

The Policy & Resources Committee says they have tried to prepare a budget that allows government departments to continue providing services and they want to avoid any immediate new taxes or major tax increases for the island.

The government says under the budget proposals, £82m from the Core Investment and General Reserves will be used to fund the 2020 and 2021 deficits and no transfers will be made to the Capital Reserve.