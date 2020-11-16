Debate on Jersey's new Hospital to begin

The debate on whether to approve Overdale as the preferred site for Jersey's new Hospital begins today.

More than 80 possible sites were originally identified from suggestions made by the public, which were then whittled down to five, before Overdale was chosen.

They were assessed using criteria formed by the Our Hospital Citizens Panel and medical professionals.

If approved it would pave the way for properties in the area to be subject to compulsory purchase.

Adjoining land and properties would be required either for the hospital build or to enable access improvements.

The Government has negotiated a maximum build cost of £550m for Overdale, and says it expects the new hospital to be built by 2026.

However the Future Hospital Scrutiny Panel says there is "no guarantee" the hospital can be delivered within the proposed budget of £550 million, and that the true cost could be nearer to £800 million.

Plans to build Jersey's new hospital on the current site at Gloucester Street were rejected two years ago.