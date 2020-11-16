Islanders referred to equine therapy in Guernsey to support mental health

Guernsey Mind is now referring islanders to equine therapy to support their mental health.

The unique form of therapy, which is growing in popularity, uses horses to help people with anxiety, depression and trauma.

The charity is now working with Bailiwick Equine Assisted Therapy, which specialises in horse-assisted human development.

Claire Cole started the programme back in 2019. She says the animals are naturally tailored to helping to support humans' mental wellbeing.

Horses are prey animals and they live in herds when they're in the wild, so they're really in tune with changes in emotion. When we step in to work with them they kind of tune in with us in that same way. Their heartbeat is so strong that it influences ours like a magnet and it makes you feel more calm and more relaxed. When you're feeling more calm and relaxed, then you become more coherent. Claire Cole, Director of BEAT

So far, 20 people have been supported by the programme, including Blake Willcocks. She saw her mental health suffer when her daughter left the island and her feelings of separation increased during lockdown.

She says equine therapy has helped her in ways talking therapy could not.