Jersey prepares for hundreds of students to return home for Christmas

Jersey students studying overseas are being asked how they plan to travel back to the island and isolate over Christmas.

It is hoped that the answers students give as part of a questionnaire will help the government prepare for their return. The Education Department says out of the estimated 1,700 islanders studying overseas at least 700 plan to return for the festive period.

We will be contacting students again this week to gather further information through a survey to enable us to confirm both travel and arrival arrangements in Jersey. The survey will be sent directly to the 1,200 students on the Student Finance database and we will be promoting it on Government of Jersey social media channels to reach overseas students. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Assistant Minister for Education

The Government of Jersey says:

All returning students must self-isolate.

The number of days and tests they will need to take will depend on the area they have travelled from.

If they are unable to isolate away from household members, the whole household must isolate.