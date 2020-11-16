Guernsey's Priaulx League title race been blown wide open after Alderney stunned 2018/19 champions St Martin's at Mount Hale.

With leaders Rovers - who have played a game more than their rivals - only managing a 1-1 draw at Vale Rec, Saints' 1-0 defeat in Alderney has brought in-form Sylans into the frame with just five points separating the top three.

Ciaran Stretton's early goal was enough for Alderney, who held on to take all three-points against a strong St Martin's squad and claim just their fourth win of the season.

Josh Concanen's side had been beaten by bottom side Rangers in their last outing and had several members of their small squad missing through injury.

Watch: Highlights from Alderney's 1-0 win over St Martin's at Mount Hale

Leon Meakin's Saints side finished with nine men after Callum Le Lacheur was sent off for dissent and Ben Coulter for a reckless tackle within the space of a few second-half minutes.

Alderney goalkeeper James Taylor was named man-of-the-match, but captain Ross Benfield also starred with a committed and commanding performance at centre-back.

Alderney do not play at home again until 13 February, with trips to Rovers, Bels, North, and Rangers to come before then.

Rovers face Manzur in their next game on Saturday, while Sylvans host North on the same day before St Martin's go to North a week on Tuesday.

Watch: St Martin's coach Leon Meakin

Watch: Alderney captain Ross Benfield