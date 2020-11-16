Pubs to close at 10pm under new coronavirus restrictions in Jersey

Pubs in Jersey will now have to close at 10pm in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. It comes as the government has announced more new measures as cases in the island continue to rise.

Older schoolchildren will have to wear masks and people travelling to the island will now have to have three tests, one on arrival, one on day five and the final test on day ten.

Covid testing will also be in place for care home residents and their visitors. The Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf says he wants to make wearing masks in shops mandatory and this is expected to be debated in the States Chamber next week.

He also wants to impose more penalties on businesses that do not follow the new conditions.

Other restrictions include:

Gatherings reduced from 40 to 20, including rule of 10 for informal gatherings;

Attendees at funerals will be reduced from 80 to 40;

Continued risk based shielding guidance for now

More to follow...