Record number of young people sign up for Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Guernsey

A record number of high school students in Guernsey have signed up for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award this year.

The DofE programme involves helping the community and environment, becoming fitter, developing new skills, and planning, training for and completing an expedition.

There are currently 830 young people taking part across the island.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award team will be at the Guille Allez Library to explain more about the scheme this evening (Tuesday 17 November).

It is hoped the event will be an opportunity for young people and their parents to learn more about the award and have any questions they might have answered by a DofE youth worker.