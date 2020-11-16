Royal Navy divers to destroy suspected WWII bomb in Guernsey

An object found in Guernsey believed to be an unexploded World War II bomb will be destroyed in a controlled explosion in Guernsey today (Monday 16 November).

Divers from the Royal Navy plan to detonate the object which was found off the Refee Buoy outside the QE2 marina last week.

The object may have been undisturbed on the seabed for more than 70 years.

A disposal team arrived over the weekend and will be supported by crews from both Guernsey Ports’ workboat Sarnia and the States of Guernsey vessel Leopardess.

Planning between staff from Guernsey Coastguard, officers from Bailiwick Law Enforcement and the Royal Navy has been underway since the discovery of the device last week. We are hopeful the weather conditions will be favourable in the early part of this coming week, which will help the Royal Navy dive team in their efforts to dispose of the device safely. David Barker, Guernsey's Harbourmaster

A 200-metre exclusion zone around the item will remain in place and mariners are advised to continue avoiding the area and watch for navigational warnings.