Three hospital patients test positive for coronavirus in Jersey

Three people at Jersey's General Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health Department says the patients are in hospital to be treated for other conditions.

The contact-tracing team have begun informing direct contacts who have visited the ward in question and as a precaution no further visitors will be permitted on to the relevant ward. “The hospital continues to function as normal. Infection control measures have been implemented as a matter of course – managing COVID is not a new scenario for the hospital States of Jersey

In Jersey, there have been 32 new cases identified since Friday. That takes the total number of active cases to 163 .

A spokesperson for the States has said that to protect the identity of the patients and respect the privacy of relatives and visitors, they will not be commenting further.