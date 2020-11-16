Sophia Bird: Wind and waves batter the Channel Islands

What a wild weekend (14-15 November) for islanders. There was no "storm" and therefore no named storm, but what Channels Island residents did experience was wild and autumnal.

Take a look at this footage below from Joe Maloret in Guernsey.

The winds reached the strongest on Sunday afternoon in Guernsey, and in the evening in Jersey reaching 63mph.

Some coastal roads were closed across the islands for a time as water was thrown over the sea walls. This was a combination of the high tide, a swell and strong to gale force winds.

There was also a substantial amount of rainfall in a short time - with 43mm in the 24 hour period. To put this into context, the average total rainfall for November is 110mm.

Rainfall this weekend caused localised flooding on roads and made coastal areas impassable towards high tides, in particular on Sunday night.

This week's weather looks slightly quieter with temperatures fluctuating above and below the 12 degree average - for the latest forecast - click here.