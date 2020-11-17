Almost 3,000 shoeboxes to be sent from Jersey to children in Romania

2,905 Christmas shoeboxes will be sent from Jersey to Romania to support the country's poorest children.

Each year volunteers from Mustard Seed pack and wrap thousands of 'shoeboxes' containing small gifts donated by Islanders.

Last year the charity sent 3,251 parcels.

The team says that while this years numbers are lower because of the pandemic, they have received far more than they expected.

Along with presents the charity has also given food parcels to families living in poverty, and last year donated £2,500 towards food, winter fuel, medical needs and general donations.