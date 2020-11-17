Jeremy Maçon becomes Jersey's new Children's and Housing Minister

Deputy Jeremy Maçon has become Jersey's new Children's and Housing Minister.

He got the backing of politicians in the States Assembly this morning (17 November 2020). It comes after former Children's and Housing Minister Senator Sam Mézec resigned from the position last week in protest at the Chief Minister's leadership.

Deputy Maçon has been a States Members since first being elected Deputy of St Saviour No.1 in 2008. He told States Members he did not "underestimate the challenge" of the post and wanted to "continue much of the good work set in track by Senator Sam Mézec."

But he has started off in the role with some controversy already, saying that he does not support a memorial to commemorate those children who suffered abuse in state-run care homes. Which was recommended by a Citizens Panel set up in light of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

The politicians' comments come after a protest on the proposed memorial that was held in St Helier last month.

Instead he thinks that rather than paying for a statue to commemorate survivors, money should go towards a funding scheme to help train islanders support children, such as those in the care system or those with mental health problems.

However that has caused a stir with the former Children's and Housing Minister.

The care memorial is not his remit and not his budget. A training fund can't be set up with this funding because it is one-off funding, not recurring. And in any event, I already set up a fund doing that. Senator Sam Mézec

Under his new remit, Deputy Maçon says the Government Plan contains 'several projects that need to come to fruition'. One priority he said would be the proposed Housing Advisory Service, a recommendation from a review into access to social housing, published in June 2019.

Another focus, is to ensure 'workforce stabilization' within Children's Services, to ensure continuity for children in their contact with social workers.Over the years Deputy Maçon has served several roles in the States, most recently being Assistant Education Minister. In particular, he has been known for pushing policies on student loans and postgraduate funding.

He has also been the Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee (“PPC”), Vice-Chairman of the Economic Affairs Scrutiny Panel and member of the Chairman’s Committee.