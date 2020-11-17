Lifeline contract with Blue Islands to be reactivated

Jersey's Minister for Economic Development has told States Members that the lifeline connectivity contract with Blue Islands is 'likely to be reactivated within the next two weeks.'As case numbers have increased in the UK, and isolation requirements in Jersey become more stringent, demand for flights has dropped, Senator Farnham says.

Airlines have reduced capacity and suspended services for the duration of the lockdown in the UK. We have established a travel unit across government and ports of Jersey representation to monitor the situation and to advise Ministers. Senator Lyndom Farnham, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Blue Islands have already been approved to provide extra flights to bring students back to Jersey, if required.The lifeline flights provided connectivity between Jersey and Southampton at the height of the pandemic three days per week. A Gatwick route was added in May. The flights were reserved for essential workers, or islanders needing to travel for medical, repatriation or compassionate grounds.