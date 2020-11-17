New Covid limits on indoor sports in Jersey, but outdoor activity unchanged

New Covid restrictions in Jersey will have some impact on indoor sports, with the limit on gathering sizes to be cut to 20 from Friday.

However, outdoor sports will be able to continue in groups of up to 40, a decision welcomed by the Jersey Football Association.

Jersey Sport, which has been working with public health throughout the pandemic, says it will provide full guidance for local sporting bodies "as soon as possible".

"Our message is just continue doing the great job you're already doing", said James Tilley, its Head of Sport, Schools & Business.

Watch: James Tilley from Jersey Sport

"As an industry and collective group, I feel like sports bodies have been doing their utmost to keep sport safe."

"I don't think it stops many, if any, sports from playing and training, it just limits how much they're able to do."

"I've just been on the phone to netball, who are saying they would be doing eight games a night, it means they'll be doing four because they're allowed fewer people on the courts."

"So they're still able to play, which is really positive from our perspective, recognising that indoor environments represent a higher risk of Covid transmission."

"Luckily it's allowing most sports to at least continue with activity to some degree", he said.