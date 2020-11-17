Overdale approved as site of Jersey's new hosptial

Politicians have voted to approve Overdale as the site of Jersey's new hospital.

After eight years of debate, more than 80 possible sites had been put forward by the public and Overdale has now finally been chosen as the new site.

They were assessed using criteria formed by the Our Hospital Citizens Panel and medical professionals.

It now means properties in the area will be subject to compulsory purchase. Adjoining land and properties will be required either for the hospital build or to enable access improvements.

The Government has negotiated a maximum build cost of £550m for Overdale, and says it expects the new hospital to be built by 2026.

However the Future Hospital Scrutiny Panel says there is "no guarantee" the hospital can be delivered within the proposed budget of £550 million, and that the true cost could be nearer to £800 million.

Plans to build Jersey's new hospital on the current site at Gloucester Street were rejected two years ago.