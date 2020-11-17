Sleep Out for Jersey homeless charity cancelled because of Covid-19

One of Jersey's homeless charities has had to cancel a sponsored sleep out this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

It is the second time that the men's homeless charity, the Sanctuary Trust has had to cancel a major funding event this year because of the pandemic. The Sleep Out for the Sanctuary Trust was set to take place in Pier Road car park this weekend.

However guidelines recently announced by the government mean formal gatherings have reduced from 40 to 20 people, therefore organisers have decided to cancel the event until next year.