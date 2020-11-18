Islanders asked for their views on regeneration of St Peter Port areas
An online consultation is taking place in Guernsey about the regeneration of three areas in St Peter Port.
The Development and Planning Authority is gathering public opinion ahead of drafting a development framework and wants to find out how people view and experience the different areas.
The three locations up for discussion are:
The Lower Pollet
South Esplanade, Mignot Plateau
Mansell Street/Le Bordage
The initial consultation period is running until 25 November and views can be given here. Conversations are also taking place with stakeholders from within the States of Guernsey, property owners and key stakeholder groups.
Following this work, a combined draft framework for the three areas will be developed, which will then be followed by a further round of consultation that will take place during a six-week period in spring 2021.
The better the framework, the more future plans will respond to local needs, so now is an important moment for people to get involved and have their say. We would like to hear from as many people as possible.