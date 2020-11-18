Jersey States to debate whether school singing can restart

Politicians in Jersey are being asked if singing should be allowed to restart in schools.

Deputy Louise Doublet has put forward plans for whole class singing to resume in an established class bubble.

She also wants the Health Minister to consult with a representative group of Jersey musicians to develop future safe singing guidelines for the island.

Since the pandemic began, Deputy Doublet says restrictions on group singing have been largely informed by studies of "superspeading" which can occur in settings with a high volume of people and poor ventilation. She believes this guidance does not apply to young people who are in a class bubble, as there are not high rates of contact between different groups.

Currently the Government advises that the only kind of singing allowed for young people in full-time education is for socially distanced one-to-one sessions.

Group lessons or practice that includes vocals are only permitted where required by a school or exam syllabus and should be limited to three performers.

Singing representatives, such as Nicki Kennedy from Aureole Music, have spoken out about how a lack of group singing is depriving islanders of stress relief and also how a lack of fundraising from carol singing will impact struggling charities this year.

The plans will be debated in the States on 19 January.