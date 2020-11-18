Older patient who tested positive for Covid-19 dies in Jersey

A male patient in Jersey's General Hospital, who tested positive for Covid-19, has died. The older patient had been admitted for end-of-life care and tested positive as part of a routine screening programme at the hospital. He had been asymptomatic. He had been receiving palliative care for non-Covid related health issues and was awaiting transfer to Jersey Hospice Care.

The Department for Health and Community Services has offered its condolences to the man's family and friends.