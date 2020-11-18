Rules for students to wear face masks come into force in Jersey

From today all students in Years 11, 12 and 13 will be required to wear nose and mouth coverings at Jersey schools.

The masks should be worn in areas outside of the classroom where social distancing is difficult. Students in these year groups will also be tested regularly.

It comes as the government has announced further measures as cases in the island continue to rise.

Earlier this month Jersey's Chief Minister said that young people were becoming "far too relaxed" in their attitude towards public health guidance, and that this was having a "significant impact" on the spread of Covid-19 in Jersey.

Senator John Le Fondre says cases have been tracked back to Halloween parties and other gatherings in confined spaces, where physical distancing was not maintained, and sharing of drinks and vapes had contributed to the spread of the virus.

He has urged parents to encourage their children to follow the rules, and warn them that tighter restrictions could be brought in if they do not change their behaviour.