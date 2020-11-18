Victoria College sixth form students sent home after confirmed coronavirus case

All sixth formers at Victoria College have been sent home following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The affected student is isolating with the rest of their household and following public health guidance.

All other students will remain at home until direct contacts of the confirmed case have been identified.

The college has contacted parents with the relevant information and will remain open following advice from Environmental and Public Health. We are committed to supporting our students who have been impacted by the pandemic. Students who have to be at home due to Public Health guidelines will continue to receive school work online so that they can continue with their education. Government of Jersey statement

It comes after sixth form students from both Victoria College and Jersey College for Girls were told to isolate at the start of November. Six more cases have since been confirmed at JCG.

De La Salle and Victoria College primary schools have also recently had year groups sent home due to confirmed cases.