'Wear a Guernsey Day' raises money for RNLI

Today marks 'Wear a Guernsey Day' and people are being encouraged to collect donations from friends and colleagues and wear a Guernsey jumper to work.

Guernsey Woollens has teamed up with the Tourist Information Centre to hold an event promoting the local jumper and raising money for charity. The main beneficiary of the funds raised this year is the Guernsey RNLI.

'Wear a Guernsey Day' is in its second year but it is the first time Guernsey Woollens has organised it.

I think it's the perfect thing to do. It's great that we're raising money for the RNLI and a number of other charities. As well as just keeping the heritage of the Guernsey alive. Paul Eldridge, Guernsey Woollens

Guernsey Woollens has experienced the busiest year to date. They have seen an increase in demand from South Korea and Japan, as well as local students buying jumpers ahead of going to university.

Paul Eldridge is "delighted" Wear A Guernsey Day is going ahead for a second year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

What to expect from the 'Wear a Guernsey Day' event:

Live music from John Coffey from midday.

Friends of Marys Meals will be offering Bean jar and Gache Melee.

The GSPCA will be offering teas, coffees and cakes.

The RNLI also will be selling Christmas gifts and cards.

Guernsey Woollens will be selling jumpers.

The 'Wear a Guernsey Day' event is 10:00-16:30 at the Tourist Information Centre on Thursday 19th November.