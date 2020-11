A public meeting is being held in Guernsey this evening (19 November) to discuss the problem of loud motorbikes and scooters. Organisers claim riders and drivers rev their engines deliberately to create excessive noise and use adapted exhausts.

Politicians including Deputy Blin, Deputy de Sausmarez, Deputy Soulsby and a representative from Guernsey Police will be attending the event which is set to take place from 5.15pm at the Conservatory.