Christmas lights to return to Jersey

Jersey's annual Christmas lights will be on for the first time tonight (19 November).

As with many events this year, it is taking place online due to coronavirus restrictions.

A Christmas story has been created by expert elves with a message from Santa Claus who has been granted essential worker status.

This will be released on the Parish of St Helier's social media channels, the Jersey Development Company Facebook page and also online via the Parish website.

The virtual switch on also marks the start of late night shopping and it is hoped the video will encourage islanders to shop local and help bring festivities to life.