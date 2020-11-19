Guernsey Overseas Aid Commission to reduce 2021 budget

Guernsey Overseas Aid Commission will have a reduced budget next year due to coronavirus.

For forty years the Overseas Aid and Development Commission has donated money from the States of Guernsey to charities carrying out humanitarian work in the world's least developed countries. However due to the outbreak of coronavirus this year, the commission will revise the support it gives to charities.

Deputy Chris Blin, the new President of Guernsey's Overseas Aid and Development Commission, says the funding has been reduced to 75% of last year's budget.

Currently the UK is committed to spending 0.7% of its national income on overseas aid. This compares to 0.25% in Jersey and 0.1% in Guernsey.

The commission will provide small grants and emergency relief awards next year, but not launch its Large Grants programme.

These are difficult times for the World as a whole and particularly so for least developed countries that often do not have the infrastructure to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am therefore delighted that, with States Members support, the Commission should still be able to provide Emergency Aid Relief and Small Grants for single year sustainable projects in 2021. Deputy Chris Blin, President of Guernsey's Overseas Aid and Development Commission

In April £1m of overseas aid funds went back to the States to help with the coronavirus response.