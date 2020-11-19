Guernsey Police 'concerned' for missing 35-year-old woman

Guernsey Police says they remain "concerned" for the whereabouts of a missing 35-year-old woman.

Liga Balode, who is from Latvia, was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday 17 November in the Gibauderie, St Peter Port, towards the Collinette Hotel.

Liga is described as having dark blonde curly hair and a slim build. She sometimes wears glasses.

Credit: Guernsey Police

Officers are asking people in the area to check their CCTV footage, to report any potential sightings or to let them know if they have had any contact with Liga.