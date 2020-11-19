Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme extended due to lack of travel activity

Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme will be extended until the end of March 2021 for sectors currently eligible.

It was due to end in December, but due to high coronavirus rates in other jurisdictions, travel activity has not increased, so the government has decided the business support will continue.

Should the situation improve very quickly and more travel resume in the short-term, support may be reviewed. Guernsey's government says businesses will be given advanced warning ahead of any changes.

The following sectors continue to be eligible and claims will only be considered from businesses whose last claim was eligible in the October –December period:

Travel agents and tour operators

Event companies such as those working in corporate events or weddings

Taxi operators, subject to a cap of 80% payroll support

Exceptions considered for businesses heavily impacted by travel restrictions