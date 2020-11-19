More police vehicles to use blue lights and sirens in Guernsey in coming weeks

There will be an increase in the number of police vehicles using their blue lights and sirens over the coming weeks in Guernsey. It is part of a training programme for police officers on response driving.

The training usually takes place in the UK, however due to coronavirus the course is taking place in the island.

It is imperative that this training is maintained otherwise there is a risk that officers would be unable to respond to emergencies. Covid-19 is not a valid reason for accreditation to lapse. The driver trainer will be instructing on basic driving, standard response and initial phase pursuit, as well as motorcycle training as part of this unique stop gap to maintain front line services. Chief Inspector J-P Le Breton

Guernsey Police is thanking the public in advance for their understanding and patience.