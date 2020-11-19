New Covid restrictions have come into force in Jersey.

The government announced the new measures as cases in the island continue to rise.

They include:

Enhanced border testing

People travelling to the island will now have to have three tests, one on arrival, one on day five and the final test on day ten.

Increased testing at care homes, and of older students

Care home residents will be tested regularly.

Requirements for older students to wear nose and mouth coverings in schools

Older schoolchildren will have to start wearing masks from Wednesday (18 November).

Earlier closure times for hospitality venues

From Friday 20 November, hospitality businesses will be required to close at 10pm, and customers will have to leave the premises by 10.30pm.

Reductions in the number of people who can attend informal gatherings, organised gatherings, and funerals

The number of people who can attend funerals will reduce from 80 people to 40 people.