Relations break down between Travel Trident and Herm Island

The company that runs the ferry service between Guernsey and Herm says the "harmonious" relationship they enjoyed with the island's management is over.

In a statement on Travel Trident's Facebook page it said the draft contract proposals put forward by Herm Island were unrealistic and will likely have cost implications for its passengers.

The contract for the service ended during lockdown, with only a verbal agreement in place until the end of the year.

But nothing has yet been decided between the two about how a boat service will operate in 2021.

Travel Trident has been serving the island for more than 50 years. Its Director Peter Wilcox, says although the relationship has broken down, Travel Trident will continue to operate a boat service to Herm for now.

Please be assured that boat fares for 2021 will remain the same as this year; we've not changed; we are the same company that many of you will have grown up with. We feel honoured that locals regard Trident as their ferry, a tradition that transports them to the idyllic island that provides us all with happy memories. Peter Wilcox, Director of Travel Trident

Mr Wilcox says he hopes to rebuild the relationship in the future.