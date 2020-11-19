A member of the House of Lords has written a letter to UK Minister Michael Gove questioning whether the Channel Islands interests are being considered in Brexit negotiations. It comes after the House of Lords approved a fishing bill which in effect gives the UK powers to legislate over the Crown Dependencies.

Both Jersey and Guernsey's governments have called the clause unwanted and unneccessary and say, despite the bill, they will still keep control of their waters.

A number of peers questioned why the clause was included, including Lord David Pannick.

Now, in response to the decision Lord Kinnoull, Chair of the Lords EU Select Committee wrote a letter to UK Minister Michael Gove.

It stresses that the Crown Dependencies' concerns and priorities should be properly taken into account by the UK negotiators.

The UK Government has a constitutional responsibility to represent the interests of the Crown Dependencies in the Brexit negotiations, and must continue to fulfil its constitutional obligations to represent the interests of the Crown Dependencies in international relations, even where these differ from those of the UK, both during the Brexit negotiations and beyond. Lord Kinnoull, Chair of the Lords EU Select Committee

Within the letter to Michael Gove, Lord Kinnoull asks 11 questions and has asked for a response by 3 December 2020.

The questions include: