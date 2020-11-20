28 Jersey prison officers isolating after a positive Covid case identified

28 of Jersey's prison officers are isolating after a one of the team tested positive for coronavirus.

Contact tracing is underway and the affected officer is isolating at home with their household.

There is currently no evidence that Covid-19 is active within the prison, and no prisoners have been affected.

However, in line with government guidelines, all social visits at HMP La Moye been suspended.

The government of Jersey says the prisoners can "undertake video visits" and phone calls with their families during this time.

These measures are vital to protect the health of our staff and prisoners, and to ensure that we are all playing our part to minimise the spread of COVID-19. We have well-prepared plans to deal with the absence of staff in a scenario such as this. Nick Watkins, Acting Governor of States of Jersey Prison Service

The Prison Service says it is keeping the Independent Prison Monitoring Board (IPMB) "informed of all measures" that they are taking to look after the well-being of prisoners and staff.