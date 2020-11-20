Extra clinics for islanders who had their cervical and breast screenings delayed or cancelled during lockdown are being held in Jersey. Those who had their screenings called off will be contacted to rearrange.

We are making every effort to reduce the impact that the Covid-19 outbreak has had on these vital services. We want to make sure impacted patients are screened as soon as possible and take women off the waiting lists. Additional capacity has now been arranged to allow us to catch up with these screening procedures and extra clinics will be in operation between now and the end of the year. Claire Thompson, General Manager of the Primary, Prevention and Intermediate Care (PPIC) Group

The Health Department says additional cervical screening appointments are being made available at Le Bas Centre and the General Hospital is working through the breast screening waiting list. Islanders who usually have their cervical screenings with their GP should expect to receive an invitation for an appointment.