Extra breast and cervical screenings in Jersey after lockdown delays and cancellations
Extra clinics for islanders who had their cervical and breast screenings delayed or cancelled during lockdown are being held in Jersey. Those who had their screenings called off will be contacted to rearrange.
We are making every effort to reduce the impact that the Covid-19 outbreak has had on these vital services. We want to make sure impacted patients are screened as soon as possible and take women off the waiting lists. Additional capacity has now been arranged to allow us to catch up with these screening procedures and extra clinics will be in operation between now and the end of the year.
The Health Department says additional cervical screening appointments are being made available at Le Bas Centre and the General Hospital is working through the breast screening waiting list. Islanders who usually have their cervical screenings with their GP should expect to receive an invitation for an appointment.
The catch-up clinics will help to reduce the backlog in appointments. Last year, it was fantastic to see around 7,200 women receive a cervical screening which was a 22% increase compared to 2018. Over 4,980 women had a breast screening examination, 88% of those invited to attend. We want to maintain these good figures which can be lifesaving for some women.