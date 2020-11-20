Jersey running events organiser 'shocked' outdoor sport numbers have been capped

The organiser of Jersey's Trail Monkey running events says he is shocked by the decision to cap the number of people participating in outdoor sport and has had to cancel a run on Sunday.

New restrictions have come into force for the island this week.

The limit of people in Jersey remains at 40 participants, but whereas before running events were able to have multiple waves of 40 people taking part, they are now strictly limited to 40 in total.

Trail Monkey has staged several events since lockdown, often with around 120 runners taking part in three waves of 40.

Paul Burrows told ITV News he would like to see the policy reviewed as soon as possible.