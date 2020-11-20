More people seeking help for alcohol problems in Jersey

More people have been seeking help for alcohol problems in Jersey.

The Alcohol and Drugs Service says there has been a marked increase in referrals for dependent drinkers and binge drinkers. As part of Alcohol Awareness Week a new campaign highlighting the link between alcohol and mental health issues has begun. Several services have joined up to encourage people to seek support, especially over Christmas.

ITV News has spoken to Jo Ferbrache who is a former drinker and now offers advice and support through a blog that she has written.

Jo started by talking about how much the restrictions we have faced this year could be making the problem worse for a lot of people.

For more information about local support available you can visit: