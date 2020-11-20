Petition started to make St Brelade's Bay a coastal national park

A petition has started to make St Brelade's Bay a coastal national park with protected tourist sites.

It comes after recent government publications in connection with the Island Plan policy review.

The St Brelade’s Bay Association action group says these are "failing to respect intentions expressed by the States Assembly in the current Island Plan" and have "ignored" responses to public consultations which want to protect the area following a survey.

The group wants planning policies to "stop earmarking the bay for large scale development".

The petition gives Jersey’s public an opportunity to express how they feel about the failure of planning policies to ensure a treasured seaside resort is developed sensitively, with the public’s enjoyment in mind. It also allows the public to express objection to government’s process for producing planning policy generally. Moz Scott, St Brelade’s Bay Association

The petition has to reach 1,000 signatures for politicians to respond.