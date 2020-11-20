Sark's new ferry makes first visit to the island

Sark's new passenger ferry has made its first visit to the island today (20 November) as part of on-going sea trials.

The crew has been practicing bringing the boat into the harbour.

The Corsaire des Iles II has been operating out of St Malo and was bought by Sark Shipping Company in February. Due to the pandemic, they were not able have the vessel delivered until early November when special dispensation was given to collect it from France.

It comes after people bid farewell to its previous passenger boat which had served the island for 40 years.

Managing Director of the Sark Shipping Company Yan Milner says the new boat will cut journey times and makes for a comfortable crossing.