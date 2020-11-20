Thousands have booked to see the 'Skipton Forget Me Knot' exhibition created by Jersey schoolchildren.

The installation at the Maritime Museum shows off a flurry of paper Forget Me Knot flowers.

During the summer thousands of young people made the flowers in workshops where they were encouraged to share their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic.

3,400 children took part in painting the flowers. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The installation, which has already had more than 1,000 bookings, showcases the work of 3,400 children.

ArtHouse Jersey says the 'Skipton Forget Me Knots' would have ordinarily been an open door policy, however due to Covid-19 restrictions people must make bookings.

This isn't an easy time to be delivering any kind of event. In these difficult times we're delighted that so many of Jersey's public have embraced the booking system. It's encouraging to see that our community has a thirst for cultural activity and a willingness to adapt to the current guidelines and new ways of supporting and enjoying art. Tom Dingle, Director of ArtHouse Jersey

The installation is set to a soundscape from musician Thomas Gandey.

Schoolchildren in Jersey were encouraged to talk about their experiences of the pandemic whilst painting the flowers. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Skipton International says they have had an "overwhelming response" to the installation and the opening week has been "extraordinary".

It is great to be part of something that has obviously touched a chord with so many islanders and hopefully offered people a visually beautiful and calming place to reflect on their own emotions and those of our younger generation. Lorraine Mclean, Mortgage Sales Manager at Skipton International

For more information on opening hours and pre-booking tickets visit the ArtHouse Jersey website. The exhibition closes on Saturday 5 December.