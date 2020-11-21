Guernsey driving permissions relaxed for Christmas lights viewing

Islanders in Guernsey will have the chance to drive friends and relatives through town to see the Christmas lights, from tomorrow (22 November).

Traffic and Highway Services has granted permission to allow the public to drive along Smith Street, the High Street, Le Pollet, Mill Street and Mansell Street.

The aim is to provide elderly members of the community and people living with disabilities an opportunity to see the lights.

Access has been granted between 6pm and 10pm Sundays through to Wednesdays from 22 November until 3 January 2021.

Drivers can travel, at a maximum of 12mph, in either direction along Smith Street, however they must only travel in the direction of the Town Church when driving along Le Pollet or the High Street.