Thousands gather in St Peter Port for Guernsey's Christmas Lights Switch-On
Thousands of islanders gathered in St Peter Port this evening (21 November) for the Christmas Lights Switch-On.
The event has taken place a week earlier than usual to help support the government's revive and thrive strategy of Guernsey high street as well giving people more time to benefit from the joy of the lights.
Special guests included Santa, his elves and Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink.
Marina Jenkins was there...