Children in Guernsey's hospital to be virtually visited by Giggle Doctors

Children receiving care at home or in Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital will be virtually visited by the Giggle Doctors.

They are a team of specially trained performers who aim to bring joy and laughter to children who are ill or have disabilities.

Families will be provided with activity packs and personalised video messages from the Giggle Doctors - as in-person visits are not possible due to travel restrictions.

Théodora's Children's Charity set up the initiative in the hope of improving children's experience of hospital, by reducing their stress and anxiety and increasing opportunities for play and improving wellbeing.

The Giggle Doctors have been visiting children nationwide for 25 years.

In 2018 islanders in Guernsey campaigned to bring the professional performers to the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's President for the Committee for Health and Social Care has described it as a "wonderful initiative".

The Giggle Doctors have a fantastically-fun track record in brightening up children's healthcare with moments of joy and laughter. Deputy Al Brouard, Guernsey's President for the Committee for Health and Social Care

The charity was set up in memory of Théodora Poulie after she passed away in 1994.

A Giggle Doctors visit in 2018. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Her children were inspired by the way she helped lift the spirits of André Poulie (one of her sons) when he underwent prolonged treatment in intensive care as a child. During her daily visits she entertained him with stories and adventures.

I am so pleased, in this period of increased isolation and anxiety, to modestly offer a world of adventures and moments of joy to children in Guernsey. We are very thankful for the generous support which has enabled this to happen André Poulie, Co-founder Theodora Children's Charity

The charity has since provided support for to more than 500,000 children receiving care.

Four Guernsey charities, Ernie's Angels, Friends of Frossard Children's Ward, Dizzy Donkey and Jake's Heartfelt Fund, have collectively-funded bringing the services of The Giggle Doctors to the island.