Funerals at Jersey's Crematorium can now be live streamed
Funerals at Jersey's Crematorium can now be live streamed for those who cannot attend due to coronavirus regulations.
The free streaming service is also beneficial to those who are shielding, vulnerable or cannot travel to Jersey.
It follows a successful trial this summer. The number of people allowed at funerals has been reduced from 80 to 40 in line with the latest government guidelines.
We understand that attending a funeral at this time may not be possible for some people due to their own personal circumstances or due to restrictions on numbers of attendees. By providing a free live streaming service, friends and family members both locally and off-island can join a ceremony in a virtual and safe way.